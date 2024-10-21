Assam: PM Udan Scheme Benefited Lilabari Airport By Enhancing Regional Connectivity, Says Official

LAKHIMPUR: The PM Udan scheme has significantly contributed to the emergence of the Lilabari Airport in Assam, airport manager Vijender Yadav said, adding that the airport located in Lakhimpur has bolstered regional connectivity while fostering economic development.
Speaking to the media, Yadav said that the transformative initiative which aims to make air travel affordable and accessible to small town and region has turned out to be beneficial for Lilabari airport.
He emphasized that the connectivity in under utilized airports has increased due to this scheme, further saying that the development propels the tourism sector as well.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has exuded pride over the success of the Udan scheme and took to X to express his delight.
"Over the last eight years, UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), a vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi, has seen more than 2.8 lakh flights take off, carrying 1.5 crore passengers on 617 routes across 34 States and Union Territories," CM Sarma wrote in his X post.
