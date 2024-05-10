Assam: Poacher Arrested with Firearms in Joint Operation in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

GUWAHATI: The collective efforts of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary authorities bore fruit. They successfully collaborated with the Morigaon Police force. Notably they marked a significant victory. This victory is related to their enduring fight against poaching. Abdul Khalek, a notorious poacher became their prime catch. The capture occurred during a night-time operation.

Reportedly, Khalek was traced to a village called Gorumoradoloni. This village exists in Pobitora. He was detected through diligent surveillance. His activities within the enshrouded forest area were meticulously tracked. As soon as they acted on crucial metadata law enforcement officers moved swiftly. The pinpointed location was swiftly descended upon. The officers successfully detained Khalek. His internet operation came to a screeching halt.

The high-stakes arrest had another critical outcome. It led to the seizure of a plethora of firearms. Among these, a .303 rifle was found. It was loaded with 12 live rounds. Additionally 7.65 pistol was also discovered. The pistol was equipped with 7 bullets. The weapons seized underscore Khalek's severe intentions. They disclose the potential peril he posed to the inhabitants of the wildlife sanctuary.

Living in the village of Ambari Khalek currently falls under the jurisdiction of Morajhar Police Station. Located in the Hojai district, Khalek confronts consequences for poaching. His actions did more than just endanger wildlife. He also disrupted the region's crucial ecological balance.

While Khalek's arrest stands as a notable achievement it underscores the continued menace of poaching networks. Law enforcement successfully confined Khalek. Unfortunately, several accomplices evaded the law. These accomplices managed to escape during the operation. It occurred under the cover of night.

Not unsettled by the challenges the forest department and police pressed on. They launched expansive search operations. Their purpose is twofold; first to locate and capture the fleeing poachers. Secondly, they aim to preserve justice.

The joint endeavors of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary authorities and Morigaon Police signify a powerful dedication. They have pledged to protect and preserve the area's lavish biodiversity. These measures are taken for the enjoyment of future generations.