Assam: POCSO court in Kokrajhar sentences rape convict to 20-yr rigorous imprisonment

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KOKRAJHAR: A special POCSO court in Kokrajhar on Friday sentenced Sahidul Ali (35 years), to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor Class X student. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The court ordered that he would have to undergo an additional six months of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine. According to the case, Sahidul Ali allegedly abducted and raped a Class X student at around 8 pm on May 9, 2022. Following a complaint filed by the victim's family, Kokrajhar Sadar police station registered a case under Section 4(2) of the POCSO Act.

The special court, presided over by Judge Nur Jamal Haque, pronounced the final judgment and sentence on Friday.

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