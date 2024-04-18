Assam: Poetry book composed by late Biman Bora released

JAMUGURIHAT: “Mukha”, an anthology of Assamese poems composed by late Biman Bora, a known poet who breathed his last a couple of years ago was unveiled by Dr Bhakta Prasad Goutam, professor, Biswanath College of Agriculture in a public meeting held at Bora Chook here on Wednesday with Dharanidhar Das, former president of Sonitpur district committee of Natun Sahitya Parishad in the chair. The programme was inaugurated by Nagen Bora, principal of Naduar Jatiya Vidyalaya while Krishna Kumar Bora, organizing secretary of the state committee of Natun Sahitya Parishad conducted the proceedings. The meeting was attended by dignitaries and local residents. The poetry book was published posthumously.

Also Read: Assam: Attempted Kidnapping Thwarted in Guwahati; E-Rickshaw Driver Apprehended

Also Watch: