Assam: Poetry collection of Late Fanowara Begum released in Doomdooma

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DOOMDOOMA: Selected Poems of the late poet Fanowara Begum was formally released at the auditorium of the Rupai (Shatadal) Branch Sahitya Sabha recently. The programme commenced with a symbolic tree-planting ceremony, during which the poet’s youngest son, Abrarul Haque Choudhury, planted a Radhachura sapling near his mother’s grave as a heartfelt tribute to her memory. The volume, published under the guidance of Poetry Without Fear, brings together the late poet’s selected works, which had remained unpublished for decades. The manuscript, painstakingly restored from ageing handwritten pages by her six children, fulfilled the long-cherished dream of the poet and her late husband.

The publication was made possible through the dedicated initiative and editorial efforts of the poet’s daughter, Sharifa Khatun Choudhury, who played a pivotal role in compiling and preparing the manuscript for publication.

The book was unveiled by former Principal of Doomdooma College, Dr Badan Sharma, who highlighted Fanowara Begum’s literary contributions and the importance of preserving regional literary heritage.

Former Principal Prof. Prafulla Medhi presented a critical appreciation of the collection, while a poem from the book was recited by Sharmina Choudhury. The programme was conducted by poet and former Principal Pranati Baruah.

Saraswati Vandana was presented by noted singer and former Vice-Principal Bina Bordoloi. Among those who addressed the gathering were Benu Bora, Dr Abdul Kadir, Dhiren Deka, Prakash Dutta, and Sarat Chandra Chiring Phukan.

Senior retired teachers Hasnahana Begum and Bibha Choudhury were also felicitated at their residences by members of the poet’s family in recognition of their contributions to education. The event concluded with the planting of Radhachura and Deodar saplings by the distinguished guests as symbols of remembrance, hope, and the enduring legacy of the late poet.

The family expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended and contributed to making the occasion a fitting tribute to Fanowara Begum’s literary life and legacy.

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