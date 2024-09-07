Assam Police Action of Vehicles Transporting Cattle Illegally Raise Questions

Digboi: Assam Pollice continues its operation to prevent the illegal smuggling of cattle and the same was highlighted by an incident that took place in Digboi. But soon after the incident, the police team let the vehicles go with a small fine, raising questions about the incident.

In a major operation, the Digboi Police seized three cattle-laden vehicles on the Digboi-Pengeri forest range route, where a total of 22 cows were being transported under inhumane conditions. The vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS 03 BC 6775, AS 33 C 1381, and AS 33 C 1194, were found without permits for livestock transportation and lacked proper provisions like water or grass for the animals. The cows were being transported unsafely in the sweltering heat, leading to concerns of animal cruelty.

The cows were reportedly en route to Sivasagar, under the ownership of a businessman named Suraj. Despite the severe violations, after seizing the vehicles and imposing a fine, the police allowed the vehicles to continue their journey, raising concerns about the enforcement of animal welfare laws.

The incident has sparked criticism from animal rights groups and local residents, who are calling for stricter action against such inhumane practices.

Previously, Sootea police had initiated serious action against cattle smugglers and have achieved success in this regard. The police team managed to apprehend cattle smugglers and recovered stolen cattle and handed the same to the owners of cows so far. The Sootea police have initiated a system of patrolling in the villages at night. The cattle smugglers have innovated new techniques of cattle thieving at present. The thieves used to transport stolen cows in luxurious cars during night hours. A similar incident took place at Sootea on Wednesday night. According to information, the police team got a secret input that a luxury car was heading towards Tezpur side carrying two cattle inside it.