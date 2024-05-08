Assam Police Applauds Peaceful Conclusion of Election, Extends Gratitude

GUWAHATI: As the three-stage campaign and voting process for 14 parliamentary seats in Assam ends, the Assam Police thanks the public for their cooperation. This resulted in completely peaceful elections, with no need for re-polling anywhere in the state.
Assam DGP GP Singh tweeted on Wednesday that the state's impressive voter turnout of around 80% marks a significant achievement for Assam.
The top cop praised the efforts of various personnel, including Assam Police, Assam Home Guards, Village Defence Personnel (VDP), Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), and Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), for their dedicated work over nearly six months.
DGP Singh highlighted the special recognition for Assam Police personnel deployed outside the state for election duties. He also commended those who provided exemplary protection and security to visiting dignitaries, state leadership, and contesting candidates during the electoral process.
DGP Singh also thanked all Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel deployed to Assam for their invaluable contributions to ensuring the smooth conduct of elections.
DGP Singh further added that the Assam Police, with a steadfast dedication to serving the nation and the people of Assam, reaffirms its commitment to maintaining peace, security, and democracy in the region.
Meanwhile, Assam recorded the highest voter turnout with among all the states and union territories that exercised their democratic franchise.
Assam recorded an impressive 81.61% voter turnout in the final phase of polling in the state. This figure happens to be the highest among all the 11 states and union territories that took part in the world's largest election.
As per the data released by the Election Commission of India, polling in the third phase witnessed 64.4% national voter turnout, where Assam recorded the highest response at 81.61%
It is worth mentioning that the northeast sends 25 MP's to the lower house of the Parliament, of which, 14 come from Assam.
