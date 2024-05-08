Assam Police Applauds Peaceful Conclusion of Election, Extends Gratitude

GUWAHATI: As the three-stage campaign and voting process for 14 parliamentary seats in Assam ends, the Assam Police thanks the public for their cooperation. This resulted in completely peaceful elections, with no need for re-polling anywhere in the state.

Assam DGP GP Singh tweeted on Wednesday that the state's impressive voter turnout of around 80% marks a significant achievement for Assam.

The top cop praised the efforts of various personnel, including Assam Police, Assam Home Guards, Village Defence Personnel (VDP), Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), and Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), for their dedicated work over nearly six months.