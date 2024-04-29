Assam Police apprehend suspect connected to fabricated video involving Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: Assam Police caught a man named Reetom Singh on April 29. He was connected to a fake video that included Home Minister Amit Shah. The video has been spreading on different social media sites.

On April 29, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Indian National Congress for posting a fake video of Home Minister Amit Shah on social media.

Rijiju shared a video that compared the fake and real versions side by side, to highlight the difference. He also wrote, “Shame on Congress Party. I strongly condemn Congress for spreading a fake & edited video. Home Minister @AmitShah ji's words have been twisted. Misleading the public is a disservice to democracy. This irresponsible behaviour has the potential to disrupt peace.”