Assam Police apprehend suspect connected to fabricated video involving Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: Assam Police caught a man named Reetom Singh on April 29. He was connected to a fake video that included Home Minister Amit Shah. The video has been spreading on different social media sites.
On April 29, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Indian National Congress for posting a fake video of Home Minister Amit Shah on social media.
Rijiju shared a video that compared the fake and real versions side by side, to highlight the difference. He also wrote, “Shame on Congress Party. I strongly condemn Congress for spreading a fake & edited video. Home Minister @AmitShah ji's words have been twisted. Misleading the public is a disservice to democracy. This irresponsible behaviour has the potential to disrupt peace.”
He stressed that distorting Shah's words misleads the public and harms democracy, cautioning that it could disrupt peace.
Earlier, Delhi Police started legal action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the spread of edited videos.
The Ministry of Home Affairs backed the complaint, leading to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police registering the FIR under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.
Arrests across the country are anticipated in relation to the case.
Meanwhile, the The Guwahati Traffic Police has put in place several rules to control traffic before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Guwahati on April 29.
These rules aim to improve safety for vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens, and people with disabilities.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a big roadshow in Guwahati on April 29, ahead of the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The event attracted a large number of supporters, highlighting its significance in rallying voters.
Because of Shah's visit, Kamrup Metropolitan District Magistrate Sumit Chattavan has announced that certain roads in the district will be 'no drone, no firecrackers, and no-fly zones.'
ALSO WATCH: