Manipur: Suspected militants' bunkers destroyed in Churachandpur

Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others were injured in the attacks that took place at Naransena village, located under the Moirang police station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

Kuldiep Singh, former CRPF chief, stated, "We will do everything possible to identify and catch the perpetrators."

"I have directed all security forces, including Assam Rifles and the army, to increase operations. We are developing strategies for daily operations," Singh informed reporters.

Additionally, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

Earlier, heavy exchange of fire between village volunteers of the two rival communities was reported in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Sunday, police said.

Police said that several armed cadres of village volunteers opened indiscriminate fire on Koutruk village in the periphery of Imphal Valley from the adjoining hills in Kangpokpi district, and the armed village volunteers of rival ethnic groups retaliated.