Manipur: Suspected militants' bunkers destroyed in Churachandpur
IMPHAL: Two hideouts used by armed militants or troublemakers were destroyed in a joint operation by the central and state security forces in southern Manipur on Sunday.
The bunkers were located in the villages of Phunchunjang and Maulsang in Manipur’s Churachandpur District. No arrests have been made yet.
The operations were initiated following an announcement by Manipur security advisor Kuldiep Singh to increase efforts against the militants who attacked an India Reserve Battalion camp on Saturday.
Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others were injured in the attacks that took place at Naransena village, located under the Moirang police station in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.
Kuldiep Singh, former CRPF chief, stated, "We will do everything possible to identify and catch the perpetrators."
"I have directed all security forces, including Assam Rifles and the army, to increase operations. We are developing strategies for daily operations," Singh informed reporters.
Additionally, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.
Earlier, heavy exchange of fire between village volunteers of the two rival communities was reported in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Sunday, police said.
Police said that several armed cadres of village volunteers opened indiscriminate fire on Koutruk village in the periphery of Imphal Valley from the adjoining hills in Kangpokpi district, and the armed village volunteers of rival ethnic groups retaliated.
Due to the gunbattle, villagers including women, children and elderly persons fled to safer places.
Country-made mortar shells known as ‘Pumpi’ are also used in the firing and caused panic among residents, a police official said. Some of the shells reportedly pierced walls of the homes of the villagers.
A huge contingent of combined Central and state security forces have rushed to the area to bring the situation under control.
There was no report of any casualties or injuries in the incident.
Sunday’s gunfight occurred within 24 hours after two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed while two others were injured after armed groups attacked a camp of security forces in Bishnupur district, early on Saturday.
