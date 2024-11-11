Assam: Police Apprehended Thief at Jamugurihat, Seized Car

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a team of Jamuguri police headed by Hajir Ali Sarkar, officer in-charge of Jamuguri PS managed to apprehend a thief on Saturday night from Sarubhagiya village here. The patrolling team managed to apprehend one Hirak Bharali who originally hailed from Dhemaji when he was about to escape from the site after stealing two machines of the Airtel tower worth six lakhs each from Sarubhagiya village. The police team apprehended him red-handedly and seized a Swift Dezire car bearing registration number AS 01 RC 7242. Another companion of the thief managed to escape from the site.

It is notable that anti-social activities such as cow smuggling, cattle head thieving, chain snatching, burglary, day-robbery etc. are on the rise in and out of Jamugurihat area. The conscious people of the greater area have made an appeal to the district administration to look into the matter.

