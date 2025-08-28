Assam Police Arrest Indian National for Assisting JMB Radicalisation Attempts

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that one person was arrested for allegedly sending phone numbers of several residents of Dhubri district to the fundamentalist outfit Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), which is trying to create disturbances in the state.
The arrested man, who is an Indian, was the main conduit who supplied phone numbers to the JMB, and its members would then dial those people with the intention to radicalise them, the chief minister said at a press conference.
The arrested person, Ali Hussain Bepari, had also been apprehended earlier but was out on bail, he said. The police are in the last stage of the investigation, and more details are likely to emerge soon, CM Sarma said.
A strict vigil is being kept in the districts of Dhubri and South Salmara that border Bangladesh, he said. "South Salmara has been peaceful for the last five years, but there have been several activities in recent times in Dhubri. So, we have decided to continue with the shoot-at-sight orders at night during the Durga Puja, as we are apprehensive about the law and order situation," he added.
CM Sarma further said no FIR will be filed against former Planning Commission member Sayeeda Hamid "for saying that Bangladesh citizens can also live here". "If I file an FIR, then she will collect contributions from different parts of the country to fight the case. She will be only enriched," he said.