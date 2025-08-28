Assam Police Arrest Indian National for Assisting JMB Radicalisation Attempts

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that one person was arrested for allegedly sending phone numbers of several residents of Dhubri district to the fundamentalist outfit Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), which is trying to create disturbances in the state.

The arrested man, who is an Indian, was the main conduit who supplied phone numbers to the JMB, and its members would then dial those people with the intention to radicalise them, the chief minister said at a press conference.

The arrested person, Ali Hussain Bepari, had also been apprehended earlier but was out on bail, he said. The police are in the last stage of the investigation, and more details are likely to emerge soon, CM Sarma said.