Silchar: Assam Police arrested a 32-year-old man in Silchar, Cachar district, on November 24, 2026, for allegedly sexually assaulting his partner's nine-year-old daughter. Two personnel at Rangirkhari Police Outpost were suspended over allegations that they failed to register the mother's initial complaint lodged on November 11.

The abuse came to light after the child fell ill and disclosed the alleged assaults to her mother.

The mother said she approached Rangirkhari Police Outpost and submitted a complaint against Roy. She also claimed that police personnel refused to register an FIR and declined to take the survivor for a medical examination.

The mother told the media, "We approached Rangirkhari police outpost on November 11 and lodged a complaint against the accused, but an FIR was not registered and they even refused to take the survivor for a medical examination."

An audio recording of the child resisting the accused corroborated the account. The mother subsequently escalated the matter to senior Cachar police officials.

The Cachar Police then suspended Sub-Inspector Ananta Sinha and Constable/Lance Naik Haripada Roy over their alleged failure to register the initial complaint.

P.P. Saikia, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Cachar, said the department found that the complaint had not been registered despite being received.

Speaking to reporters after the arrest, Saikia said, "We found that they didn't register the case even after receiving the complaint. They have been suspended. After the case was registered, we launched a search operation, and the accused was traced near the Rangpur area."

An internal inquiry into the conduct of the two suspended personnel is underway. The formal case was registered on November 23, 2026, following the mother's escalation of the complaint to senior police officials. The registration came 12 days after the initial complaint dated November 11.

Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das was identified as the supervisory official in the matter, while Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) P.P. Saikia was identified as the investigating official.

Rahul Roy alias Raju was traced near Rangpur, on the outskirts of Silchar, following a police search operation.

The survivor is undergoing medical examination. The two suspended personnel also face the possibility of further legal action, subject to the outcome of the inquiry and investigation.