Guwahati: Coca-Cola India is preparing to relaunch Gold Spot, its discontinued orange-flavoured carbonated drink, in a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation, with initial availability restricted to cans sold exclusively through quick-commerce platforms across India. Industry reports on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, said the comeback is expected in late November as the company seeks to avoid cannibalising Fanta sales.

Gold Spot is expected to return to the Indian market starting next week, according to a company executive. The initial commercial rollout is expected in late November 2026.

The company is adopting a restricted distribution strategy, with the drink initially sold in cans rather than PET bottles. Availability will be limited to quick-commerce platforms, according to a Coca-Cola source.

The source explained the approach: "This is launched in a can at a higher price, not in PET. Only quick commerce. It will be a limited drop always, a similar playbook to Diet Coke."

Coca-Cola's decision to revive Gold Spot in a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation is designed to minimize competition with Fanta, its existing orange-flavoured beverage.

A company executive said, "Gold Spot is returning as a low-sugar, no-sugar drink, so it won't cannibalise Fanta. It is expected to be on shelves starting next week."

The strategy positions Gold Spot as a differentiated addition to Coca-Cola India's beverage portfolio rather than a direct replacement for Fanta.

According to the supplied industry figures, diet and light beverages now account for over 60% of Coca-Cola's annual Indian sales, compared with roughly 30% in the previous year.

Gold Spot was originally created by the Parle Group under Ramesh Chauhan. Coca-Cola acquired the brand from Parle in 1993 for $40 million before discontinuing it in 2000 to prioritise Fanta.

The planned comeback will end a 26-year absence from the Indian market.

The Gold Spot relaunch comes as Coca-Cola faces increased competition from domestic and regional beverage companies, including Reliance Consumer Products' Campa and Lahori Zeera. The combined market share of Coca-Cola and PepsiCo in India has declined from 93% to 85%, according to the supplied industry figures.

Coca-Cola is also preparing to introduce Coke Zero Zero, a zero-sugar, zero-caffeine beverage.

The Gold Spot revival comes ahead of the planned public listing of Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings, Coca-Cola's bottling arm.

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni featured in pre-launch social media sightings connected with the Gold Spot revival. His appearance has added visibility to the brand's return ahead of its expected commercial availability.