Assam: Security Beefed Up As Grenades Recovered In Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The Assam police have recovered two grenades in Dibrugarh on Thursday morning with the assistance of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

An investigation has been launched to look into the matter and efforts to find the source and determine the intention behind planting of this explosive is underway.

The law enforcement authorities have beefed up security measures in this particular area so as to prevent any untoward incidents from taking place.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said that a potential act of violence was deterred in Upper Assam due to the discovery of this explosive device.

The top cop took to his X handle to break the news. "Plan of violence stymied in Upper Assam. Two grenades recovered in Dibrugarh," his post stated.