Assam: Security Beefed Up As Grenades Recovered In Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The Assam police have recovered two grenades in Dibrugarh on Thursday morning with the assistance of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
An investigation has been launched to look into the matter and efforts to find the source and determine the intention behind planting of this explosive is underway.
The law enforcement authorities have beefed up security measures in this particular area so as to prevent any untoward incidents from taking place.
Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said that a potential act of violence was deterred in Upper Assam due to the discovery of this explosive device.
The top cop took to his X handle to break the news. "Plan of violence stymied in Upper Assam. Two grenades recovered in Dibrugarh," his post stated.
Based on credible inputs, a search operation was conducted by a joint team led by the Additional SP (HQ) and personnel from the 171st Battalion of the CRPF at around 2:00 AM near Jyotioni Gaon, Khatkhati, which falls under the jurisdiction of Moran Police Station.
The grenades were found concealed beneath a large Pipal tree during this operation. The explosives were confiscated in the presence of witnesses, and the necessary legal procedures have been initiated.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 21 admitted that although ULFA(I)'s presence and influence has significantly declined over the years, the banned militant outfit still has a presence in the state.
CM Sarma told the media that there are still around 400 cadres of ULFA(I) in the Myanmar camp, adding that the government is persistently urging the group's top brass to engage in negotiations.
The Assam CM also clarified that neither the Union Home Minister nor the CM has ever dismissed ULFA(I)'s presence in the state, though its clout has reduced significantly over the years.
He further informed that the peace talks are going on and went on to reveal that he stays in touch with ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua. However, CM Sarma added that he has not talked with Barua since the elections.
