Assam: Police arrested 2 spa owners in Silchar

A Correspondent

SILCHAR: Silchar police finally succeeded in arresting the two fugitive owners of illegal spa salons after conducting raids on June 25. Additional SP Manas Saikia said on Sunday that based on an input, Rohit Debnath and Rupali Das, owners of Lotus Spa and Lovely Spa, respectively, were located in the city on Saturday. The police took action and ultimately arrested the two suspects.

Saikia said both Rupali and Rohit were absconding soon after the police raided their salons, leading to the arrest of 28 females who were allegedly involved in flesh trade under the banner of spa and makeup salons.

Saikia added that Rupali and Rohit had been missing since the raids on their parlours. Saikia said that they had already interrogated Dr Bhaskar Gupta, principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Dr Gupta owns the space that Rohit Debnath rented, stipulating that no illegal trade would occur on the premises. Saikia said Rupali and Rohit The police arrested several female workers from the parlours, primarily from the Brahmaputra Valley, with one hailing from Dimapur, on charges of illegal human trafficking. Several female workers arrested from the parlours were mainly from the Brahmaputra Valley, and one was from Dimapur.

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