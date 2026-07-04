Assam: SMCH principal denies role in illegal spa, says wife only rented out premises

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Finally breaking his silence, Dr Bhaskar Gupta, Principal of Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH), claimed that neither he nor his wife Sarmistha Gupta was the owner of the spa from where a good number of women were recently arrested on charges of being involved in flesh trading. However, Dr Gupta on Friday admitted that the commercial space on the third floor of Imperial Mall where the spa was situated was owned by his wife. Addressing a press meet at his residence, Dr Gupta and his wife said that they had rented the space measuring 1445 square feet to one Rohit Debnath on September 8 last year for running a business named as ‘Free Mind Spa & Beauty Salon.’ Dr Gupta showed the tenancy document where it was clearly mentioned that no illegal, immoral activities would be allowed. Dr Gupta further claimed that neither he nor his wife received any complaint from any quarter that immoral activities were being run under the banner of the spa. Silchar police recently raided two spa-cum-salons on the third floor of Imperial Mall and arrested at least 28 women on the charge of running prostitution.

Also Read: Silchar Police Raid Two Spas, Detain 26 Women Over Licence Violations