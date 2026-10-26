Assam: Police arrested 2 suspected drug traffickers in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a major crackdown on the alleged drug trade in the border areas of Nazira, police arrested two suspected drug traffickers, identified as Dibyajyoti (Pawan) Das and Manas Pratim Gogoi, during a joint operation at Augurijan in Bihubar on Friday night.

According to sources, the two were allegedly transporting drugs from Mon district of neighbouring Nagaland when police intercepted them. Das reportedly hails from Rajabari Palashani in Sivasagar, while Gogoi is a resident of Chepan.

The operation was jointly conducted by personnel from Sivasagar Sadar Police Station, Nazira Model Police Station and Bihubar Police Station.

During the operation, police reportedly seized Rs. 77,000 in cash, two containers containing suspected drugs, locally referred to as “golden,” and a motorcycle from their possession.

Police sources further indicated that Das was allegedly a key associate of suspected drug traffickers Raju Ali and Rupam Dey and was involved in the drug trade.