Assam: Police Arrested Dibrugarh Jail Superintendent in Amritpal Singh Case

GUWAHATI: In a significant turn of events, Assam police arrested the Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central jail on Thursday night in connection with Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.

The superintendent identified as Nipen Das was arrested as objectionable materials were seized from the cell of Amritpal Singh and his nine associates, who are currently detained in the central jail.

Based on a case registered in connection with the incident, Assam police arrested Das.

The materials including mobile phones and a spy camera were confiscated from Amritpal Singh who has been held in jail since last year.