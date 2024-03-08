Assam: Police Arrested Dibrugarh Jail Superintendent in Amritpal Singh Case

GUWAHATI: In a significant turn of events, Assam police arrested the Superintendent of Dibrugarh Central jail on Thursday night in connection with Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.
The superintendent identified as Nipen Das was arrested as objectionable materials were seized from the cell of Amritpal Singh and his nine associates, who are currently detained in the central jail.
Based on a case registered in connection with the incident, Assam police arrested Das.
The materials including mobile phones and a spy camera were confiscated from Amritpal Singh who has been held in jail since last year.
Earlier on Feb 17, the Assam Police busted a crucial communication network operating from inside Dibrugarh Jail, allegedly managed by terrorist Amritpal Singh.
Singh is suspected to have continued his anti-national operations, leading state and central authorities to collaborate in dismantling his network.
Consequent searches uncovered a range of unauthorized devices, such as smartphones, keypad phones, spy-cam pens, and others.
The Punjab police arrested Amritpal Singh earlier in April, concluding a manhunt that lasted over a month.
Singh, a radical preacher who modeled himself after the deceased Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was taken into custody.
The preacher was arrested while exiting a gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale's hometown. He was dressed in traditional attire, complete with a sheathed sword. Rode is not only Bhindranwale's birthplace but also where the preacher assumed the leadership of Waris Punjab De last year.
The 29-year-old was arrested under the strict National Security Act and transported to Assam via a special flight. He is now housed at the Dibrugarh Central Jail, along with nine other associates who were apprehended weeks after his arrest.
Indian intelligence sources indicate that Amritpal Singh has connections to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and has been linked to the arming of a private militia called Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF).
Amritpal Singh Sandhu, born on January 17, 1993, gained recognition for his radical pro-Khalistan views and self-proclaimed Sikh preaching. His arrival in Punjab in September 2022 signified the start of a contentious leadership position in the "Heirs of Punjab" movement, which supports the creation of a separate Sikh state known as Khalistan.
