Dibrugarh: Two associates of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh hospitalized after health deteriorates

Dibrugarh: Kulwant Singh, an associate of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh on Tuesday night at around 10pm due to health issues caused by epilepsy. According to AMCH Superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia, his health condition is said to be better now.

“Today morning, I have met Kulwant Singh and his health condition is better. He is epileptic and was suffering from the disease for a long time,” said Superintendent of AMCH Dr Prasanta Dihingia.

On the other hand, Gurmeet Singh, another associate of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital Dibrugarh on Tuesday night due to health issues. The nine associates of Amritpal Singh, who are also lodged at the Dibrugarh Jail in Assam, have also been booked under NSA.

The nine associates of Amritpal Singh who were booked under NSA are Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh recently visited Dibrugarh Central Jail to review the security after spy-camera, smartphone and other essential staff were recovered from the NSA cell where ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his nine associates were lodged.

