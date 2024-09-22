Assam Police Arrests 15 in Connection With Independence Day Bomb Scare

Guwahati: On Independence Day 2024, ULFA claimed that explosive devices were placed across the state and even released the list of locations. Police teams later recovered these packages and initiated an investigation into the matter. Recently, Assam Police apprehended a total of fifteen people including women in connection to this incident.

In a major breakthrough in the investigation of incidents of planting of suspected IED-like materials in various parts of the state during celebration of this year Independence Day, Assam Police, with technical support of NIA conducted co-ordinated raids in different parts of the state and apprehended fifteen persons including three women on Saturday night.

The raids came after prolonged intelligence gathering by Assam Police Headquarters in coordination with NIA based on specific inputs received from various sources during the course of the investigation of attempted sabotage activity.

Incriminating facts have been untethered after preliminary interrogation of the apprehended persons and more information about the conspiracy is expected to be known after prolong interrogation, in due course of time.

According to the statement, one person each was apprehended from Tinsukia, Sadiya, Nagaon, Nalbari and Tamulpur. Two persons were apprehended from Guwahati and Jorhat respectively while three persons each were from Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts. All fifteen persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and are being interrogated by the police.

Previously, the three accused, from Sivasagar and Moranhat, were arrested in connection with the detection of explosives at four locations in Guwahati. The investigation started after these explosive devices gave rise to some serious security threats in the city.

The ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for a series of bombs planted across Guwahati on the day of Independence. It is a banned separatist outfit, which has been known for its militant activities in its ambition to set up an independent Assam, separate from India.