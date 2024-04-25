Assam Police Arrests One for Sharing Morphed, Lewd Photos of Girl
GUWAHATI: A young girl in Guwahati was allegedly cyberstalked and harassed by a man who created and shared morphed, lewd pictures of the girl and her friends on the internet.
The Guwahati Police’s Crime Branch team arrested Md Billal Hussain, the accused, after investigating for several months.
According to the police, the incident started in September 2023 when the victim, along with some of her college friends, began receiving unwanted calls and messages.
The accused, who used different names like Nabajit Nath and Nabajit Talukdar, sent obscene messages and morphed images.
He also threatened the girls, saying if they told anyone who he was, there would be serious consequences.
The investigation showed that Hussain had pretended to be someone else online and became friends with one of the victims. He gained her trust and even managed to control her Whatsapp account for some time.
However, once the victim and her friends found out who he really was, they stopped talking to him. This angered Hussain so he started creating and circulating the morphed pictured.
"Using technical analysis and information from people, we were able to track down the accused to Bangalore, Karnataka," the police said in an official statement.
"He was identified as Md Billal Hussain, who lives in Dhula, Assam, and was intentionally hiding his real identity," the police revealed.
The Crime Branch team found Hussain in his hometown of Dhula, Darrang, and arrested him on April 24, 2024.
Hussain was arrested and charged with cyberstalking, harassment, and creating and circulating obscene images. The police commended the victim and her friends for their courage in coming forward and helping bring Hussain to justice.
ALSO WATCH: