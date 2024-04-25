Assam Police Arrests One for Sharing Morphed, Lewd Photos of Girl

GUWAHATI: A young girl in Guwahati was allegedly cyberstalked and harassed by a man who created and shared morphed, lewd pictures of the girl and her friends on the internet.

The Guwahati Police’s Crime Branch team arrested Md Billal Hussain, the accused, after investigating for several months.

According to the police, the incident started in September 2023 when the victim, along with some of her college friends, began receiving unwanted calls and messages.