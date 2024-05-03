Assam Police ASI Nabbed Red-Handed for Alleged Bribery in Charaideo

GUWAHATI: Through a startling occurrence in the Charaideo district an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Assam Police was arrested. Held on corruption charges, the officer was Uttam Saikia. He was assigned to Borhat Police Station. In a shocking turn of events he was nabbed red-handed, soliciting a bribe. A complainant striving for a beneficial outcome in a legal case was the one who was sought for bribing.

Official accounts unearthed a startle fact. Without the expected article Saikia had allegedly solicited Rs 5,000 from the complainant. It was apparently for aid in a case. The complainant chose not to engage in this bribery. Choosing instead to promptly alert the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. He sought a proper legal measure.

In reaction to the complaint an anti-corruption agency team was mobilized. A lure was arranged at Habi gaon, Borhat. This area is situated in the eastern section of Charaideo. Falling into the set trap Saikia was apprehended. He was seized in the act of accepting the bribe at his leased domicile.

The scrupulously conducted operation yielded a noteworthy recovery. Illegal money was discovered within Saikia's grasp. The confiscated sum was accurately noted in the presence of independent observers. These individuals provided vital backing for the case against the culpable officer.

The Anti-Corruption Branch Police Station is home to a newly registered case. Falling under Section 7 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 this case carries reference number ACB PS Case No 39/2024. This action presents, in no uncertain terms the crime's weight. Moreover, it stands as a testament to the authorities' dedication to integrity within their ranks.

Post-operation a statement surfaced. This detailed explanation confirmed the lawful detainment of a public servant. It verified that he was apprehended due to substantial evidence against him. Legal proceedings were mentioned as having started. The enterprise of these proceedings is two-fold. Firstly, they demand accountability. Secondly their goal is to discourage future unethical activities.