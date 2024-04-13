Bokajan: Government official identified as UDA Gurupod Das arrested on corruption charges

Bokajan: In a significant development, a government official from the Department for Food And Civil Supply, identified as UDA Gurupod Das, was apprehended by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team in connection with alleged corruption activities at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district on Friday.

Das was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2500 for license renewal, indicating a deeper malaise within the system. His arrest sheds light on the rampant corruption prevailing in government offices.

According to sources, Das has been accused of extorting hefty sums of money from Fair Price dealers in Bokajan under the pretext of license renewal. This revelation has raised serious concerns about the integrity of government officials entrusted with public service responsibilities. Das is a resident of Diphu Town and another team of Vigilance and Anti Corruption officers has reportedly conducted a simultaneous raid at his residence.

