Assam Police Bust Burglary Gang in Satgaon; Four Arrested with Stolen Items Recovered

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Satgaon Police Station busted a gang of burglars involved in a house theft at Dolbari, Satgaon. Acting on tech analysis, the team first nabbed Rajibul Islam (21), whose confession led to the arrest of three more gang members: Alom Badsha (25), Jahangir Badsha (20), and Shahajahan Badsha (28) from Dwarandha and Juripar.
The police team recovered and seized gold and silver ornaments, an LPG cylinder, and a scooty used in the crime from the arrested gang members. Legal action has been initiated further.
Similarly, a team from Basistha Police Station has cracked the Kanaklata Path burglary case following a swift probe backed by technical analysis and local intelligence earlier in July. Acting on leads, the police raided a house in Kerakuchi near the Hockey Stadium, leading to the arrest of three notorious burglars.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Sofial Ali (21) of Dhubri, Rupchand Ali (21) of Goroimari, and Ashadul Khan (21) of Hatigaon. During the raid, a large quantity of stolen items was recovered, including six brass glasses, a gold-coloured flower-shaped tealight holder, a bell metal bota, a traditional Nepali kukri, a cycle rickshaw used during the crime, a Redmi Xiaomi mobile phone, a brass bowl, sixteen silver plates, a pressure cooker, various steel and aluminium utensils, a welding machine, two water pumps, a grinder, thirty water taps, and five kilograms of copper wire.