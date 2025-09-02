Assam Police Bust Burglary Gang in Satgaon; Four Arrested with Stolen Items Recovered

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from Satgaon Police Station busted a gang of burglars involved in a house theft at Dolbari, Satgaon. Acting on tech analysis, the team first nabbed Rajibul Islam (21), whose confession led to the arrest of three more gang members: Alom Badsha (25), Jahangir Badsha (20), and Shahajahan Badsha (28) from Dwarandha and Juripar.

The police team recovered and seized gold and silver ornaments, an LPG cylinder, and a scooty used in the crime from the arrested gang members. Legal action has been initiated further.