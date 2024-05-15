Assam Police Conduct Late Night Crackdown on Cybercrime, Seize Evidence and Detain 12 Individuals

GUWAHATI: In concerted effort to combat the rising tide of cybercrime Assam Police initiated series of late-night raids across four locations in Morigaon district and Guwahati. The operation was led by the additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Morigaon Police's Crime Investigation Wing, Samiran Baishya. It commenced at approximately 1 am. The operation is still ongoing. This is according to official sources.

A total of 16 special police teams were mobilized for the coordinated raids. These occurred in Laharighat Bhuragaon Moirabari and Guwahati. The raids form part of broader campaign by the Assam government to clamp down on cybercriminal activities. Over 200 arrests have already been made. This crackdown began in 2023.

The targeted raids resulted in the apprehension of 12 individuals suspected of involvement in cybercrime activities. Law enforcement authorities seized a significant cache of incriminating evidence. This included multiple SIM cards, Aadhaar cards PAN cards and various other materials commonly associated with fraudulent activities.

The seized documents are expected to provide crucial insights into operations of the cybercriminal network in Assam. These documents will enable authorities to dismantle its intricate web further. Officials anticipate that information gleaned from the seized materials will facilitate identification and prosecution. Of additional perpetrators involved in cybercrimes across the region.

Those detained during the late-night raids have been placed under interrogation. This interrogation aims to extract vital information. It could aid ongoing investigations. ASP Samiran Baishya commended the dedication and efficiency displayed.

The successful crackdown on cybercrime underscores the commitment of Assam Police to maintaining law and order in the digital realm. With the proliferation of cybercrimes. Posing significant threat to individuals and businesses alike such proactive measures are crucial. In safeguarding the interests of the public. This will ensure a secure cyber landscape.

As investigation progresses authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to root out cybercriminal activities. They aim to hold perpetrators accountable for unlawful actions.