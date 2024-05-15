NEW DELHI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made headlines with his bold assertions regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral objectives. Sarma emphasized that BJP's path to success hinges on securing 400 seats in Parliament. He cited several pivotal reasons to justify this ambitious target.

Addressing a gathering, Sarma articulated that when the BJP secured 300 seats previously it led to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He then declared that with 400 seats, BJP intends to embark on construction of temples at the Krishna Janmabhoomi site. This site is in Mathura. Another site is at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. These statements have reignited discussions on religious symbolism and also spark debate on the BJP's commitment to its ideological agenda.

Moreover, Sarma delved into the realm of geopolitics by asserting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) would be integrated into India. He underscored the significance of this move by highlighting ongoing protests in PoJK. Locals have reportedly expressed discontent and waved the Indian tricolour. Sarma's remarks have intensified debates on India's territorial integrity and its approach towards its neighbors.

Furthermore, Sarma touched upon the sensitive issue of reservations. He emphasized the BJP government's commitment to bolstering affirmative action policies. Drawing attention to Prime Minister Modi's own background from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, Sarma asserted that the BJP aims to fortify reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) Scheduled Tribes (ST) and OBCs.

Sarma's statements come in the wake of similar sentiments echoed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar who reaffirmed India's claim over PoJK. He highlighted disparities between the region and Jammu and Kashmir. The recent unrest in PoJK, marked by protests against governmental policies and deployment of paramilitary forces has further underscored the complexities of the region's geopolitical dynamics.