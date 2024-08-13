Assam Police Constable Arrested for Alleged Gas Cylinder Smuggling; 86 Cylinders Seized from Residence

GUWAHATI: An Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) constable was arrested on Monday for his suspected involvement in a gas cylinder smuggling operation. This marks significant development in the state's crackdown on illegal activities involving essential commodities. The constable identified as Diganta Tamuli, was apprehended from his residence in Nagakhelia Dhemaji. He was allegedly running operation.

Tamuli, stationed in Jonai Assam, was detained following a raid conducted by the Dhemaji police. The operation led to discovery of 86 gas cylinders at his home. This raised suspicions about his involvement in a larger network of illegal LPG distribution. The police's swift action underscores their commitment to rooting out corruption and illegal trade within the state.

According to sources Tamuli had allegedly been collaborating with a local gas agency to sell cooking gas cylinders at inflated prices. He took advantage of high demand for LPG in the region. This collusion involved financial exploitation. It also posed significant risk to public safety, given potential hazards of improperly stored and distributed LPG cylinders.

The arrest has had immediate consequences for Tamuli who has been suspended from his duties pending further investigation. This case has sent ripples through Assam Police department. It highlights ongoing challenge of maintaining integrity within its ranks.

In a related development, a similar raid was conducted earlier this year on February 19 by Guwahati police in city's Hatigaon locality. Acting on complaints of LPG cylinder thefts police targeted a private residence in Shahnagar. There, they uncovered 41 domestic LPG cylinders stored illegally. The property identified as house number 27, is now under scrutiny. This is part of ongoing investigation into what police believe could be significant illegal LPG dealing racket.

A suspect identified as Mainul Haque was detained in connection with Guwahati bust. The seizure of such large quantity of cylinders in both Dhemaji and Guwahati has led authorities to suspect involvement of larger network operating across multiple districts.