Assam: Police Constable Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Murdering Woman in Dhubri

GUWAHATI: The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dhubri sentenced a police constable to life imprisonment for the alleged murder of a woman.
The accused identified as Mukut Chandra Roy was convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and was sentenced to life imprisonment.
He was also fined Rs 5,000 and faced an additional six months of imprisonment if the fine was not paid.
Speaking to the media, the Special Public Prosecutor of the court, Dinesh Choudhury, explained that the case involved the victim’s husband filing a FIR at the Golakganj police station.
He stated that when the victim’s wife was alone at home, the accused conspired and entered the house, following which he allegedly killed her.
As per the victim’s statement, the accused strangled her to death when she started shouting after Roy behaved inappropriately. The four-year-old daughter of the deceased witnessed the heinous act.
Subsequently, the deceased’s husband, Sukul Chandra Das, filed an FIR and a case was registered under Case No. 606/2012 against the accused.
After investigation and review of the case materials, the Court of the Additional and Sessions Judge, Syed Burhanur Rahman presided over the case. Following the testimonies of 16 witnesses, the court found Mukut Chandra Roy guilty.
The judgment also noted that the victim must have experienced immense physical pain and suffering when the accused committed the offense. Not only did the convict carry out a heinous and inhuman act, but the extent of barbarism displayed by him is evident from the fact that he grabbed her neck to silence her.
