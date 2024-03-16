Assam: Police Constable Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Murdering Woman in Dhubri

GUWAHATI: The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dhubri sentenced a police constable to life imprisonment for the alleged murder of a woman.

The accused identified as Mukut Chandra Roy was convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He was also fined Rs 5,000 and faced an additional six months of imprisonment if the fine was not paid.

Speaking to the media, the Special Public Prosecutor of the court, Dinesh Choudhury, explained that the case involved the victim’s husband filing a FIR at the Golakganj police station.

He stated that when the victim’s wife was alone at home, the accused conspired and entered the house, following which he allegedly killed her.