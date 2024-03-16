Assam: Center Sanctions Rs 645 Cr for Waterways Projects on Brahmaputra River

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal announced a major investment of over Rs 645 crore for the development of 10 waterway projects along the Brahmaputra River.
These projects aim to enhance capacity and promote river tourism and public transportation in Assam.
Implemented under the flagship ‘Sagarmala programme’ of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, these projects will receive 100% financial assistance from the Central government.
The goal is to improve docks and infrastructures along the Brahmaputra River, which will help connect areas better and boost the economy.
These projects range from building slipways at strategic locations like Maya Ghat in Dhubri district and Majuli to setting up passenger terminals at Ghagor in North Lakhimpur and Bahabari in Barpeta.
Each proposal is meticulously designed to improve connectivity and enable smooth transportation throughout the region.
Further passenger terminals will be set up in Goalpara, Guijan, Kurua, Dhubri, Disangmukh, and Matmora, catering to the various needs of different districts in Assam.
These 10 projects will improve transportation efficiency and boost industrial development and trade in the region.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) is also working on developing river tourism and water sports along the Brahmaputra River.
As part of this initiative, seven tourist jetties will be built at Oriumghat, Bhupen Hazarika setu, Kaliabhomora Bridge in Tezpur, Bogibeel Bridge, Dikhow Mukh, Kalongmukh and Uzanbazar in Guwahati.
Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The Brahmaputra River has long been the lifeline for the people of the northeast and Assam. Prime Minister Modi has directed us to harness the river's potential and develop its waterways into an alternative, economically viable, environmentally friendly, and efficient mode of transportation. These 10 new projects aim to enhance connectivity, improve and modernize public transportation, and stimulate economic growth. They will focus on developing ferry infrastructure, modernizing fleets, and enhancing last-mile connectivity.”
