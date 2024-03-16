Assam: Center Sanctions Rs 645 Cr for Waterways Projects on Brahmaputra River

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal announced a major investment of over Rs 645 crore for the development of 10 waterway projects along the Brahmaputra River.

These projects aim to enhance capacity and promote river tourism and public transportation in Assam.

Implemented under the flagship ‘Sagarmala programme’ of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, these projects will receive 100% financial assistance from the Central government.

The goal is to improve docks and infrastructures along the Brahmaputra River, which will help connect areas better and boost the economy.

These projects range from building slipways at strategic locations like Maya Ghat in Dhubri district and Majuli to setting up passenger terminals at Ghagor in North Lakhimpur and Bahabari in Barpeta.