Assam Police Crack Down on Narcotics, Recover 6.5 Kg Cannabis in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a major crackdown on narcotics, police from Adabari Outpost under Mukalmua Police Station in Assam’s Nalbari district have seized 6.5 kilograms of cannabis and arrested an alleged drug trafficker.

According to police sources, the seizure was made during a joint operation conducted on the basis of specific intelligence inputs in the Tapa-Sutarkuchi area. The operation was carried out in the presence of Mukalmua Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jyotish Gayari, under the leadership of Adabari Outpost Officer-in-Charge Deepak Borkakoti and Barnibari Police Outpost Officer-in-Charge Sukumar Dev Choudhury.

During the operation, the police searched the residence of the accused, identified as Akhil Kalita, and recovered 6.5 kilograms of cannabis. The accused was subsequently taken into custody.

Police sources stated that the seized contraband could have a market value of several lakh rupees.

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