Guwahati: 60 Kg of Suspected Cannabis Seized in Jorabat

Guwahati: In a major anti-drug operation, Basistha Police seized 60 kg of suspected cannabis and arrested an alleged trafficker in the 12 Mile area of Jorabat. The arrested people has been identified as Sunil Kar, a resident of Assam’s Nagaon district.

The operation was conducted by Basistha Police in Jorabat, leading to the recovery of a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis. The seizure marks another action by the police against the alleged transportation and distribution of narcotic substances in the region.

After the recovery, Kar was taken into custody for further questioning as part of the investigation.

The police are expected to investigate the source of the seized substance, its intended destination and whether other individuals were involved in the alleged trafficking operation.

The seizure comes amid ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb the alleged trafficking of narcotic substances in and around Guwahati.

The allegations against the accused and the nature of the seized substance remain subject to the ongoing investigation.