Assam police, CRPF seized arms & ammunition along Assam-Nagaland border

Bokajan: In a covert operation regarding a large-scale narcotic deal, a joint team comprising CRPF personnel and Assam police intercepted a Bolero vehicle on the newly constructed four-lane NH close to the Assam-Nagaland border on Thursday.

“We received a classified intelligence report regarding a narcotics deal. Although no narcotics were found during the search, we seized a significant cache of weaponry from the intercepted vehicle. Among the confiscated items were a 9mm Berretta pistol, along with three magazines and a total of 43 live ammunition rounds.” SDPO Rustam Raj Brahma said.

The five individuals on board the vehicle were swiftly apprehended. Identified as Thonga Wangsa, Aloto Chishi, Hekiho Zhimoni, Sri Khukivi Aye, and Sattar Ali, they hail from various locations spanning Nagaland and Assam. Legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and associated criminal activities, safeguard communities, and maintain law and order in the region. Further investigations into the incident are underway.

