Dibrugarh Salt Brook Academy celebrates remarkable achievements in Higher Secondary Final Exam 2024

DIBRUGARH: Salt Brook Academy proudly announces outstanding results in the HS Final Exam 2024 conducted by AHSEC, with students achieving remarkable feats both individually and collectively.

Topping the charts is Shivangi Kashyap, who has emerged as the science topper of the Academy, securing an astounding 484 out of 500, making her the highest scorer in the state.

Shivangi’s dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence serve as an inspiration to her peers and exemplify the calibre of students nurtured at Salt Brook Academy.

Furthermore, three of our exemplary students have attained the highest marks in the state in three different subjects, showcasing the diverse talents and academic prowess fostered within the institution:

Amir Hussain has achieved the highest score of 99 out of 100 in statistics. Samexha Sharma has scored 100 out of 100 in political science. Bishakha Gogoi has excelled in psychology, securing a flawless score of 98 out of 100. These exceptional achievements reflect not only the diligence and commitment of students but also the dedication and guidance provided by faculty members who continuously strive to nurture academic excellence and holistic development.

Salt Brook Academy extended heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have excelled in the HS final exam in 2024.

