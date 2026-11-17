A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the aftermath of the Kaziranga incident, the police have tightened enforcement of traffic rules. Instead of merely imposing fines, the police have decided to detain motorcyclists riding without helmets at police stations for 23 hours.

Following this decision, several motorcycle riders have reportedly been made to wait at police stations for 23 hours today. Police stations are witnessing a continuous stream of motorcycles and scooters.

Meanwhile, six transport department officials have also faced suspension.