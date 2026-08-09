Meghalaya: Three-day police custody for three arrested in Yamaha R15M theft case

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Three persons arrested in connection with the theft of a Yamaha R15M motorcycle were remanded to three days' police custody by a court on Friday following their arrest after a police chase in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.

The motorcycle, allegedly stolen from Bivar Road, was being ridden without a registration plate and was proceeding from Laitlyngkot towards Pynursla on the night of August 6 when it allegedly forced its way through a no-entry zone.

Traffic personnel on duty immediately followed the motorcycle and alerted police personnel manning a naka ahead. When the motorcycle reached Mawlieh Lyngkyrdem, the suspects allegedly attempted to load it into an Alto bearing registration number DL 3CBC 1793, which was waiting at the location.

The police team moved in to apprehend the suspects. While one of them initially managed to flee, two persons were arrested at the spot. The third suspect was subsequently traced and apprehended.

The arrested persons have been identified as Johnson Mawiong, 18, of Kongwang village; Kyrmenlang Mawiong, 18, of Sohlong village; and Nironton Tangsong, 24, of Mawryngkang village, all from East Khasi Hills.

The three were produced before the court on Friday, which granted three days' police custody to facilitate further investigation into the motorcycle theft and the circumstances surrounding the attempted transportation of the stolen vehicle.

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