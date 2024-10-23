Assam Police Foils Infiltration Attempt; Three Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Across Border

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the police for their proactive action in thwarting illegal infiltration attempt along the porous India-Bangladesh border.

The alertness of the cops led to the interception of three Bangladeshi intruders identified as Hasmot Ali, Bithi Khatun, and Rima Khatun.

The trio were subsequently pushed back across the border, demonstrating the state's hardline approach against illegal cross-border activities.

The Assam police have maintained tight vigilance to deter all infiltration attempts, the Assam CM stated.