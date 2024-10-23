Assam Police Foils Infiltration Attempt; Three Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Across Border

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the police for their proactive action in thwarting illegal infiltration attempt along the porous India-Bangladesh border.
The alertness of the cops led to the interception of three Bangladeshi intruders identified as Hasmot Ali, Bithi Khatun, and Rima Khatun.
The trio were subsequently pushed back across the border, demonstrating the state's hardline approach against illegal cross-border activities.
The Assam police have maintained tight vigilance to deter all infiltration attempts, the Assam CM stated.
This proactive measure also showcases the dedication of the law enforcement agencies to secure the state’s borders.
Notably, Assam, which shares a 263 km border with Bangladesh, has been vulnerable to infiltration by illegal migrants, mostly from neighbouring Bangladesh, exacerbating socio-political tensions.
The issue of illegal migration has long been a contentious issue in Assam with many similar cases of infiltration reported in the past.
