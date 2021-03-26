Assam Police Gears Up for State Election 2021

GUWAHATI: A day ahead of the much-awaited three-phased Assam Assembly Election 2021, Assam Police teams have reached polling stations.



The first phase of voting is set to take place on March 27 where Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting from Majuli constituency, Ripun Bora, Assam Congress President from Gohpur constituency and Naba Kumar Doley (BJP) from Dhakuakhana constituency.

In order to "facilitate and safeguard the festival of democracy", Assam Police have deployed tight security forces at various centres across the polling booths.

"Going beyond the call of duty, Assam Police, CAPF & other State Forces personnel are on the ground, to facilitate and safeguard the festival of democracy. We once again reiterate our resolve to ensure free, fair & safe #AssamAssemblyPolls. #GoVote #AssamAssemblyElections2021," Assam Police said in its official Twitter account.

Assam ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh also posted several tweets regarding the arrangements made by the state police.



In his tweet, Singh said, "All geared up for tomorrow. @assampolice and CAPF teams reach polling stations for the D-Day. Mission - Free,fair and peaceful ALA Elections 2021."

Dibrugarh Police has also made efforts to reach remote polling stations for D-Day tomorrow by boat."



"As the deployment of personnel for polling booths for tomorrow's voting day starts, this picture from @BiswanathPol says it all.

All geared up, @assampolice and Home Guard personnel shake hands as a commitment to people for a free, fair and peaceful ALA Election 2021," DGP GP Singh said in another tweet.

Biswanath Police also posted a tweet earlier stating that they have deployed security forces for "free and fair election"



"We dominate...To make our area safe.We patrol....



To find out the miscreants. #Free&FairElection @assampolice @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghassam@HardiSpeaks," Biswanath Police said in a tweet.

Notably, Dhemaji Police have informed that they have gathered 19 additional companies of central and state armed police apart from 8 companies of Sikkim police.



In a statement, Dhemaji SP Dr Dhananjay Ghanwat said that he has tightened the security forces at "sensitive, hypersensitive and critical" polling booths under the district.

In Phase 1 of Assam Election 2021, there are 47 constituencies. The Election Commission has set up 11,537 polling booths, including auxiliary polling booths keeping in mind the covid situation.

It is to be mentioned that in Phase 1 of Assam Assembly Election 2021, 264 candidates are contesting from various constituencies. Out of these 264 candidates, the Youngest candidate is Matthew Topno who is just 25 years old contesting from the Rangapara constituency and oldest candidate is Premadhar Bora aged 85 contesting from Bihpuria constituency.





