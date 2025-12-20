Assam: Police held 2 in connection with morphed image of minister

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Assam police have arrested two persons in connection with a case involving an allegedly morphed photograph circulated on social media, following a complaint filed against an INC Assam page.

The incident centers around a photograph in which Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah was seen with Mangal Boro, a resident of Naokata village in Goreswar. Mangal Boro had uploaded the photograph on his personal social media account with the caption ‘Jayanta Malla Zindabad.’

According to the FIR lodged by Boro, the image was later allegedly morphed and circulated online, leading to abusive and foul comments being posted, which subsequently went viral. In his complaint, Boro specifically accused the INC Assam page of being involved in the alleged manipulation and misuse of the image.

Boro further stated that following the circulation of the morphed image, he and his family members faced harassment and mental distress due to the offensive comments and online abuse.

Acting on the FIR, police have arrested Qutubudin Laskar from Jamunamukh and Hazrat Ali from Agia, Goalpara in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the alleged cyber offence and identify others who may have been involved.

Also Read: MLA Saikia Files Cybercrime Complaint Over Morphed Images