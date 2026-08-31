Assam: Police intensify probe into Tinsukia youth’s death

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TINSUKIA: Tinsukia police have intensified their investigation into the death of Chinmoyjyoti Changmai (27), who died on the intervening night of August 27 and 28 after being found critically injured outside the multi-storeyed residential complex JSB Spring Field at Bordoloi Nagar in Tinsukia.

Based on the FIR lodged by the victim’s mother, Riturani Changmai, on August 28, police arrested Juhi Senapati, a teacher at a local junior college, and her daughter Annanya Senapati, a law student. They were subsequently sent to judicial custody. Dr Nilim Jyoti Senapati, Juhi Senapati’s husband and an Associate Professor in the Department of Political Science at Tinsukia College, who was also named in the FIR, has absconded, according to police.

Police are looking at possible hideouts to trace Dr Senapati. The incident has caused a stir in academic circles in Tinsukia.

According to reports, Chinmoyjyoti visited the Senapati family’s apartment on the night of August 27 after allegedly being called by Annanya, who was reportedly in a relationship with him. An altercation subsequently took place over certain issues involving the family members.

The FIR alleged that Chinmoyjyoti was pushed from the third floor, resulting in severe injuries. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh.

Police registered a case bearing number 0198/26 under Sections 61(1)(a), 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained after receipt of the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation.

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