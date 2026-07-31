Youth’s Death Sparks Unrest at Bokakhat Hospital Amid Allegations of Medical Negligence

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Tension erupted on Wednesday night at the Shaheed Kamala Miri Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Bokakhat following the death of a 21-year-old youth. The deceased has been identified as Ritumoni Saikia (21 years), a resident of Sipahi Gaon, Bokakhat. According to reports, he had been suffering from fever and cough for the past three days. He had first visited the hospital for treatment on July 27, but was reportedly prescribed medicines and sent home by the attending doctor. When his condition worsened, he was taken back to the hospital on Wednesday night, where doctors declared him dead.

Family members and locals alleged that the youth had not been admitted to the hospital earlier because he did not possess an Aadhaar card or PAN card. They also claimed that the death resulted from negligence on the part of the hospital. Following these allegations, a section of the public staged a protest, creating a tense situation on the hospital premises. The police later arrived and brought the situation under control.

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