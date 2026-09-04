Assam: Several duped in Nagaon by middlemen promising arrangement of bank loans

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The activities of middlemen allegedly continue unabated in some banks in Nagaon. A racket of intermediaries has reportedly been collecting lakhs of rupees from ordinary people on the pretext of arranging bank loans. Reports have surfaced that several bank customers have fallen victim to such middlemen and lost their hard-earned money.

According to allegations, after customers obtained loans worth lakhs of rupees through these middlemen, the agents took away the entire loan amount before the customers could even access the money. The middlemen allegedly influence ordinary bank customers with convincing promises and, with the alleged cooperation of some bank officials and employees, deceive them in the name of arranging loans.

Recently, a fraudster and alleged middleman from Gadharia-Karaiani under Nagaon sadar police station allegedly cheated several people in rural areas by promising to arrange bank loans. The accused is popularly known as Bubuli Bora, while his actual name is reportedly Bhaskar Bora.

Several victims have already lodged complaints in this connection at the Itachali Police Outpost under Nagaon Town Police Station. However, as the accused is reportedly absconding, police have so far been unable to arrest him.

Also Read: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Patient Duped of Rs 20,000 in Cyber Fraud