Assam: Police officer shoots self in Lahowal, Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: In a tragic incident, a police officer of Namrup police station was found dead at Rangpuria in Lahowal, Dibrugarh on Saturday. The officer identified as Anupam Gowala is suspected to have died by suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol. The deceased Anupan Gowala was a president award recipient and also officer-incharge of Namrup police station. A woman was also critically injured during the incident and is currently being treated at a private hospital in Dibrugarh. The injured women has been identified as Bishnupriya Lahon Gogoi, wife of Bipul Gogoi.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. According to sources, the incident occurred at Bipul Gogoi’s resident at Rangpuria in Lahowal. Sources said Anupan Gowala with his vehicle travelled upto 70 kms from Namrup to Lahowal.

“He visited Bipul Gogoi’s resident at Rangpuria in Lahowal on Saturday at around 2 pm when Bipul Gogoi and his wife Biahnupriya Lahon Gogoi and other family members were at home. Anupan Gowala fired the first round on air and he suddenly attacked the women before shooting himself,” sources claimed. After the postmortem report it will be clear whether it was a suicide or a murder. “I’ve heard a loud sound at around 2 pm last night. Initially, I thought it was electric short circuit in our area but after sometime I came out and saw that the police officer and a woman was laying on the ground. We don’t know what exactly happened. The injured women was rushed to hospital for treatment,” a villager said.

