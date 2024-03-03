Udyam Gosthis established to foster entrepreneurship in Nalbari district

Nalbari: Synchronising with the need for entrepreneurship and development for a progressive economy and considering the need of entrepreneurship, Nalbari district administration under the guidance of District Commissioner Varnali Deka came up with the idea of introducing Udyam Goshthis in the schools for students enrolled in Class IV and above with the aim of fostering an entrepreneurial attitude among the students in Nalbari. Since then, teams have been formed in schools for this purpose, and the respective principals or head teachers will select 5 to 12 students (at least 50% girls) to join these teams willingly. The teams will engage in a wide range of activities, such as visits to nearby MSME clusters, with the objective of inculcating an entrepreneurial spirit among the youth of the community and the students.

To promote them, the district administration has been organizing live and virtual meetings with renowned business leaders to motivate the young children. District administration will felicitate the best Udyam Gosthi on a quarterly basis and award a running trophy to the best “Udyam Goshthi” on Independence Day each year. In order to ensure a seamless implementation of the programme, a nodal team consisting of IS, DEEO, and ADC (education) is established to monitor the overall activities of the teams.

Also Read: Eminent scholar Mahini Mahan Brahma remembered on his 24th death anniversary in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: