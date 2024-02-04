Assam: Police personnel Ratul Chandra Dutta, of Jorhat district passes away

SIVASAGAR: Ratul Chandra Dutta, 50, a resident of Chutiakari gaon in Jorhat district, succumbed to cardiac arrest while performing his duty in Tuensang, Nagaland on January 20. At the time of his death, he left behind his wife and two sons.

According to family members, Ratul Chandra Dutta was posted at 3rd Batallion NAP, Tuensang, Nagaland. His mortal remains were cremated with military honours by a team of Nagaland Police soon after his mortal remains were brought from Nagaland.

