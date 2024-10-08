Assam: Police Recovers Narcotics From Home of Suspected Peddler

Guwahati: A police team apprehended a wanted man from Boko on Monday night and on searching his residence, the team recovered a consignment of suspected narcotics.

In the ongoing investigation of STF police station Case No. 07/2024 U/S- 21(c)/25/29 of NDPS Act, a raid was conducted at Near Dikshita Hotel under the jurisdiction of the Boko police station by STF Assam on Monday night and one wanted person was apprehended. He was identified as 45-year-old Hamid Ali from Tamuldi under Boko police station in Kamrup.

A Mahindra Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS 26 A 0020, a mobile phone and Rs 8000 in cash were recovered from the accused. Later on, led and shown by the mentioned accused person search the rented house of accused Hamid Ali located at Borpara under Boko police station and recovered the following items.

One soap box containing suspected heroin having weight of 11 grams(without soap box), 220 nos of vials containing suspected heroin having weight of 290 grams and 21 empty vials. The accused was taken into custody and necessary legal action has been initiated against him.