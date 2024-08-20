ULFA-I Threatens Assam BJP Leader, Seeks FIR Withdrawal Against Shrinkhal Chaliha

GUWAHATI: ULFA-I has issued a stringent ultimatum to BJP leader Gauravv Somani. They have asked him to immediately withdraw a complaint he had lodged against Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha

The demand by ULFA-I follows a police report that Somani had filed at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati against Chaliha.

The police report accuses Chaliha of fomenting disturbance based on language and race. His activities, according to them, are likely to disturb the peace and harmony prevailing in Assam.

Responding to this, the ULFA-I issued a statement on Monday, threatening serious action unless the report is withdrawn. They warned that ignoring their demand would result in a "grave situation" in the state, for which the Assam Police would be solely responsible.

The statement of the ULFA-I also hinted that the entire non-Assamese community in the state would have to bear the brunt for Somani's actions.