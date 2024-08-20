ULFA-I Threatens Assam BJP Leader, Seeks FIR Withdrawal Against Shrinkhal Chaliha

GUWAHATI: ULFA-I has issued a stringent ultimatum to BJP leader Gauravv Somani. They have asked him to immediately withdraw a complaint he had lodged against Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha
The demand by ULFA-I follows a police report that Somani had filed at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati against Chaliha.
The police report accuses Chaliha of fomenting disturbance based on language and race. His activities, according to them, are likely to disturb the peace and harmony prevailing in Assam.
Responding to this, the ULFA-I issued a statement on Monday, threatening serious action unless the report is withdrawn. They warned that ignoring their demand would result in a "grave situation" in the state, for which the Assam Police would be solely responsible.
The statement of the ULFA-I also hinted that the entire non-Assamese community in the state would have to bear the brunt for Somani's actions.
The Director General of Police, Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, claimed that the recent threat of bombing by the banned militant group on August 15 is an attempt to thwart the development in the state. He said that security forces have been successfully controlling law and order in Assam for the past many years.
Singh said while the State is progressing, some groups are making frantic attempts to sabotage this advance by resorting to acts of bombing. He assured that the Assam Police would get to the bottom of the incident and take the persons responsible for the same to task. Singh added that proper action will be taken as always in such incidents without delay.
He also warned the youths not to fall in the clutches of the banned outfit, as it often happens that young people get misguided into illegal actions.
ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for laying bombs at 25 places in Assam, which were to be exploded from 6 am to 12 pm on the Independence Day.
However, due to some technical problems, the bombs did not explode on time. Later, the Assam Police recovered explosives from several places, including Guwahati. A special investigation team is formed to probe the matter thoroughly.
