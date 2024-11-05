Assam Police Rescue 19 Dogs, Arrest 4 In Crackdown On Illegal Smuggling Network

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown, 19 dogs and four individuals involved in an illegal dog smuggling operation have been arrested by the Assam police in Mangaldai.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Milik Marak, Ina Sangma, Star Marak from Karbi Anglong, and Malu Sangma from Bhakatpara in Darrang district.

It has been suspected that the quartet are members of an organized crime syndicate involved in capturing stray and pet dogs for illegal sale.

Acting on reliable inputs, an operation was launched by the police, leading to the discovery of dogs confined in sacks within a locked room.