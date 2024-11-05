Assam Youth Found Dead Near Arunachal's Parshuram Kund After Fatal Accident

ITANAGAR: In a tragic incident, the lifeless body of a man was recovered near Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district by the local police on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Sambhu Tapanna, a resident of Udaipur Pasha village under the jurisdiction of Lekhapani police station in Tinsukia district, who had been reported missing since October 28.

Tapanna worked for 12 years with the 1444 GREF Construction company, a branch of the Border Roads Organization (BRO). He was stationed in Walong, Anjaw district where he was engaged in infrastructure projects along the strategic India-China border.