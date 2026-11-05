Assam: Police Rescue Minors Lured by Fake Job Promises in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Acting on the information that several young girls from the Behali police station area had left home in search of work without informing their families, a high-level team from the Biswanath district police conducted an operation and rescued three girls and one boy from Guwahati on Tuesday evening.

According to Ashif Ahmed, Senior Superintendent of Police, Biswanath, the police team detained a youth named Adam Tani from Lakhimpur, who had befriended the minors through social media and brought them to Guwahati by luring them with various promises. Following the interrogation of Adam Tani, police detained another youth named Bikash Morang and brought him back to Biswanath.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the two detained youths had enticed the minors with promises of high-paying jobs as caregivers in various locations under the name of a 'Health Care' NGO.

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