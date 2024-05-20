Assam Police Rescue Trafficked Girl from Lakhimpur in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a young girl was allegedly kidnapped and sold and later rescued by police in Arunachal Pradesh.
The 11-year-old victim was rescued from Kurung Kamey district, which is near the China border, the Superintendent of Police, Aparna Nataranjan, confirmed.
As per reports, two people who had abducted the girl were arrested along with the vehicle they used.
On May 4, the 11-year-old victim from Bhipora in Bogeenadi was allegedly abducted while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital with her grandmother.
The girl was with her grandmother waiting for a bus when they were forced into a car. They vehicle took them to Upper Jumi in Arunachal Pradesh.
At the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary, the grandmother was thrown out of the vehicle before it continued to Kimin with the girl.
The grandmother filed a complaint which led the police to launch a rescue mission. SP Natarajan also mentioned that a 14-year-old girl has been missing since 2023 from Narayanpur and an 8-year-old boy missing from Silanibari were rescued by Lakhimpur police from Daporijio and Naharlagun, respectively.
Earlier in May, one minor girl aged 15 years who had fled from her home in Guwahati (Paltan Bazaar) without knowledge of her parents, was rescued by the CPDS team of RPF, Alipurduar in West Bengal and RPF/Post/New Alipurduar from train no.15653 Dn (Amarnath Express) on arrival of the aforesaid train at New Alipurduar railway station at 18:56 hours from coach no.S-2.
It has been learnt that the girl was somewhat mentally unstable and was going to Darbhanga in Bihar. The rescued minor girl has been handed over to CWC (Child Welfare Committee), Alipurduar in West Bengal. In this connection, the matter has been informed to her parents over phone, the sources added.
