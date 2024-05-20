Assam Police Rescue Trafficked Girl from Lakhimpur in Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a young girl was allegedly kidnapped and sold and later rescued by police in Arunachal Pradesh.

The 11-year-old victim was rescued from Kurung Kamey district, which is near the China border, the Superintendent of Police, Aparna Nataranjan, confirmed.

As per reports, two people who had abducted the girl were arrested along with the vehicle they used.

On May 4, the 11-year-old victim from Bhipora in Bogeenadi was allegedly abducted while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital with her grandmother.